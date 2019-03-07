A vehicle incident on the WR Bennett Bridge has disrupted northbound traffic heading into Kelowna this morning. (Kathy Michaels/Kelowna Capital News)

Burning vehicle slows traffic heading into Kelowna

Vehicle believed to have caught fire on the WR Bennett Bridge

It is a very slow commute from West Kelowna into Kelowna this morning after a vehicle incident on the WR Bennett Bridge.

Northbound traffic is backed up to the Boucherie Road turnoff due to a vehicle incident.

A witness that drove by the scene said a larger vehicle, possibly a mini van or SUV, had front end damage and appears to have caught on fire at some point. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

One lane on the northbound side of the bridge is closed by RCMP heading into Kelowna.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister
Next story
French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

Just Posted

Vehicle incident stalls traffic heading into Kelowna

Vehicle believed to have caught fire on the WR Bennett Bridge

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Start digging, it’s going to be a snowy drive to work

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and one city is getting a dust warning.

Okanagan College Enactus teams going to nationals

The students will attend nationals in Vancouver in May

Pitching sustainability: co-housing project gathers significant interest in Kelowna

The auditorium seats in The Innovation Centre were nearly full during a co-housing forum

Okanagan College Coyotes bumped out in first rounds of playoffs

Both the Coyotes mens and womens basketball teams made the PacWest playoffs

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

A one-off Bugatti luxury sports car displayed at the Geneva auto show has sold for $18.9 million

French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse

Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook?

Facebook will also display similar advertising on the privacy-protected messaging services

Edler plays hero with OT winner as Canucks beat Leafs 3-2

Vancouver has 10 wins in last 11 home games versus Toronto

COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget

Garth Frizzell is a Councillor for the City of Prince George and Second Vice President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Attempted murder, sex assault charges laid in stabbing of cop, woman outside B.C. school

Manoj George, 49, of Delta is now facing a total of 10 charges in relation to the incident on Feb. 20

B.C. school gets Rick Hansen Foundation’s first ‘gold’ accessibility rating

Rick Hansen Secondary was paid a visit by its namesake, who announced the accolade

Robert Bateman, Valerie Rogers contribute to Shuswap outdoor school

Paintings intended to help inspire, connect students with nature

Most Read