Vehicle incident slows traffic on Highway 97 west of Falkland

Incident is between Bulman and Westwold Station roads

A vehicle incident has reduced Highway 97 to single lane alternating traffic 15 km west of Falkland Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (DriveBC photo)

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident that’s slowing traffic on Highway 97 west of Falkland Wednesday afternoon.

The incident is located between Bulman Road and Westwold Station Road, 15 km west of Falkland. Single lane alternating traffic is in effect.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and watch for traffic control.

DriveBC’s next update will come at 4 p.m.

It’s the second vehicle crash on this stretch of highway this week. On Dec. 8 a pickup truck left the highway and overturned in the 6300 block of Highway 97. The crash resulted in no injuries.

Brendan Shykora

motor vehicle crash