Crews remain on-scene of a motor-vehicle incident said to involve a semi and a pickup truck near Sicamous on the Trans-Canada Highway Sunday, Sept. 11. (Google Maps)

Vehicle incident slows Highway 1 traffic near Sicamous

Happened shortly before 12 p.m.; witness tweets semi and pickup involved

Traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous has been slowed by a vehicle incident involving a semi.

A witness tweeted on DriveBC’s post shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, that the collision is between a bobtail semi and a pickup. Injuries, said the witness, do not appear life-threatening.

DriveBC says information is posted on its website once confirmed by crews on-scene. If it’s not yet posted, it’s because DriveBC has not received confirmed, accurate information from personnel on the scene.

Another person tweeted at 12:15 p.m. that traffic was moving westbound.

