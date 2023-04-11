UPDATE: Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden reopened

Five day closure east of Golden set to begin at noon without delay

Update:

Highway 1 is now open between Revelstoke and Golden following a vehicle incident in Rogers Pass this morning.

Although the closure happened at the west boundary of Glacier National Park, traffic along Highway 1 is backed up as far as Revelstoke.

The five-day closure of the stretch of highway at Kicking Horse Canyon will not be delayed. Highway 1 will be closed east of Golden from now (12 p.m. MST on April 11) until 11:45 p.m. on April 15.

Original:

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke after a vehicle incident in Rogers Pass this morning (April 11).

The incident occurred at roughly 7 a.m. near the west boundary of Glacier National Park, east of Revelstoke.

This incident may cause major delays for travellers heading east on Highway 1, as a planned five-day closure of the stretch of highway at Kicking Horse Canyon will begin at noon.

Following the closure east of Golden, those looking to continue on Highway 1 will have to take Highway 95 south at Golden until reaching Radium, then take Highway 93 until it intersects with Highway 1 at Castle Junction.

