Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden reopened

Five day closure east of Golden set to begin at noon without delay

Update:

Highway 1 is now open between Revelstoke and Golden following a vehicle incident in Rogers Pass this morning.

Although the closure happened at the west boundary of Glacier National Park, traffic along Highway 1 is backed up as far as Revelstoke.

The five-day closure of the stretch of highway at Kicking Horse Canyon will not be delayed. Highway 1 will be closed east of Golden from now (12 p.m. MST on April 11) until 11:45 p.m. on April 15.

Original:

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke after a vehicle incident in Rogers Pass this morning (April 11).

The incident occurred at roughly 7 a.m. near the west boundary of Glacier National Park, east of Revelstoke.

This incident may cause major delays for travellers heading east on Highway 1, as a planned five-day closure of the stretch of highway at Kicking Horse Canyon will begin at noon.

READ MORE: Highway 1 between B.C. and Alberta to close for five days

Following the closure east of Golden, those looking to continue on Highway 1 will have to take Highway 95 south at Golden until reaching Radium, then take Highway 93 until it intersects with Highway 1 at Castle Junction.

READ MORE: Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Kent farmers test out prototype ag plastic compressor
Next story
Trudeau announces new military aid, bilateral agreements during Ukraine PM’s visit

Just Posted

(Big White/Submitted)
Thousands of burgers: Big White wraps up ski season

Fire crews extract the driver from the cab of the semi-after it crashed into a home on Gordon Drive. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)
UPDATE: Driver, woman and baby safely extracted after semi crashes into Kelowna home

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Fire engulfs building near Joe Rich Community Hall

The Okanagan College Coyotes are 6-4 this season. (Okanagan College Baseball/Facebook)
Okanagan College Coyotes back in the win column