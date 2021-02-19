Vehicle incident causing delays on Hwy 1 west of Golden

Webcams show winter driving conditions along Hwy 1 in Donald, between Golden and Revelstoke. (DriveBC photo)

The roads in the area have compact snow and are slippery and slushy according to DriveBC

A vehicle incident on Highway 1 just west of Golden in Donald is causing delays between Golden and Revelstoke, according to DriveBC.

Emergency crews have been deployed and will be responding on-site.

Road conditions in the area are described as slippery and slushy with compact snow. Adjust driving for winter weather and drive with care.

#BCHwy1 – Reports of Vehicle Incident in the #DonaldBC heading towards #GoldenBC. The roads in the area have compact snow and are slippery and slushy. Emergency crews have been notified and are en-route. Expect minor delays due to congestion. #Revelstoke — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 19, 2021

trans-canada highway