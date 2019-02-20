Vehicle flips into ditch in West Kelowna

Highway 97 in West Kelowna is reduced to one lane northbound

Firefighters are working to cut the trees away from a car that flipped into a ditch off Highway 97, in West Kelowna.

According to witnesses the vehicle hit a pole off on the north side of the highway near Hudson Road. The vehicle sheered the pole in half and then crashed down into the ditch about 100 feet from the highway.

READ MORE: West Kelowna family builds 9-foot tall snowman

Traffic is reduced to one lane northbound on Highway 97.

It’s unclear how many occupants were in the vehicle and what the extent of their injuries are. BC Ambulance is on scene.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.