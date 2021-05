An SUV was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday

A vehicle was on fire in the parking lot of a Spallumcheen property along Industrial Drive May 25, 2021. (Linet Keir - Photo)

A vehicle was fully involved in flames Tuesday morning in a Spallumcheen parking lot.

The fire was reported before 8 a.m. May 25 around the 1100 block of Industrial Drive.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames consuming the SUV.

More to come.

