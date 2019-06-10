Vehicle fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke last night

RCMP say mechanical issues were to blame

A semi truck caught fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke at around 1 a.m. last night. (John Morrison/submitted) A semi truck caught fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke at around 1 a.m. last night. (John Morrison/submitted)

Revelstoke RCMP responded to a semi truck fire at around 1:15 a.m. on June 10.

The incident occurred about 27 km west of Revelstoke on Highway 1.

It appears a mechanical issue with the semi truck and the tandem trailers it was hauling started a fire which spread to the trees and power lines nearby, said Mike Halskov, RCMP media relations officer, in an email.

There were no injuries.

BC Wildfire crews out of Kamloops attended along with BC Hydro. The fire was contained and traffic was restricted to single lane alternating and remains so, according to DriveBC.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.