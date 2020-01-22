Vehicle fire occurred outside of fire departments’ coverage areas

Neither Summerland nor Peachland detachments attended incident at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park

A call about a vehicle fire at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park was between the jurisdictions of the Summerland Fire Department and the Peachland Fire Department.

The call came in to the Summerland Fire Department on Jan. 22 at 3:48 a.m. However, fire chief Glenn Noble said the park is out of the municipality’s fire protection jurisdiction.

The Summerland RCMP detachment did not respond either, as the park is outside of its coverage area.

Officials with the Peachland Fire Department said their fire protection coverage does not extend to the provincial park.

The West Kelowna RCMP detachment sent a member to attend to the vehicle fire.

