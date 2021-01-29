Lake Country firefighters in right place at right time

Smoking vehicle on the side of the road lucky training was underway nearby

The Lake Country Fire Department was in the right place at the right time when they snuffed a small vehicle fire Friday morning.

A new member was out for some driving training when they came across a smoking vehicle pulled off the road near Okanagan Centre and Oceola roads Jan. 29, 2021, Deputy Fire Chief Brent Penner said.

The driver of the Ford Focus was returning from a job at the Lakes subdivision when they noticed smoke pouring from the dashboard. Earlier, Penner said, the driver’s radio had shut off indicating a potential electrical issue.

The driver quickly pulled over in a safe location and got out of the vehicle.

That’s when the firefighters training in the rescue truck noticed the smoking vehicle with a few individuals around the car.

“It just kind of worked out that someone was behind them,” Penner said.

“It was the first time they’d driven the car in a significant period of time,” Penner said of the Ford Focus. “It was sitting in someone’s driveway for a while.”

The firefighters smothered the small fire with a fire extinguisher and no one was harmed in the process.

In a situation like this, Penner said it’s important to find a safe place to pull over.

“That would have helped them in this situation for sure,” Penner said of keeping a fire extinguisher in the car.

