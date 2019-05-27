Police investigate suspected arson in Lake Country

Vehicle fire in Lake Country suspected as arson

The vehicle was discovered on fire Sunday morning in a driveway of a home

RCMP and the fire department in Lake Country are looking into a suspected case of arson, after a vehicle fire Sunday Morning.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, shortly before 4:30 a.m., police received a report of a disturbance at a home located in the 3000-block of Beaver Lake Road.

When emergency crews arrived on scene they discovered a vehicle on fire in the driveway on a home.

The circumstances surrounding the exact cause of the fire, which is being considered an arson, remain part of the ongoing police investigation. An intoxicated woman, was taken into police custody at the scene and later released without charge.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident,” stated O’Donaghey.

