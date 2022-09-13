Vehicle fire impacted highway traffic near Vernon

Traffic is moving again

A vehicle fire leaves its mark on the road Sept. 13 near Kalamalka Lakeview Drive south of Vernon (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

A reporter on scene says traffic is moving again.

ORIGINAL POST: 11:30 a.m.

DriveBC is warning drivers of a vehicle fire south of Vernon.

A social media post says the fire is at Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.

The southbound lane is blocked and delays are to be expected.

The story will be updated when more details are available.

#BCHwy97 reports of a vehicle fire at Kalamalka Lakeview Drive south of #VernonBC blocking the Southbound lane. Crew en route, please use caution and expect delays. #Kelowna — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 13, 2022

READ MORE: Vehicle fire in East Kelowna deemed as suspicious

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DrivingHighway 97Vehicles