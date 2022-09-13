A vehicle fire leaves its mark on the road Sept. 13 near Kalamalka Lakeview Drive south of Vernon (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vehicle fire impacted highway traffic near Vernon

Traffic is moving again

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

A reporter on scene says traffic is moving again.

ORIGINAL POST: 11:30 a.m.

DriveBC is warning drivers of a vehicle fire south of Vernon.

A social media post says the fire is at Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.

The southbound lane is blocked and delays are to be expected.

The story will be updated when more details are available.

Highway 97

