The fire is just south of Merritt near Comstock Road.

Drive BC reports one of the southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway is closed south of Merritt due to a vehicle on fire. The highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic between Merritt and the Comstock Road exit.

Read More: VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

Read More: B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

More to come.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter