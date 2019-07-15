A vehicle on fire has closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions west of Chase. (Willie Jensen/Facebook)

Vehicle fire closes Highway 1 west of Chase

Highway 97 is being suggested as a detour around the accident.

Drive BC reports the Trans-Canada Highway is closed west of Chase due to a vehicle on fire.

The fire took place between Willow Road and Chief Neskonlith Drive, about 9 km west of Chase. No detour is available for the vehicles stuck in traffic, but Drive BC suggested using Highway 97 as an alternate route. They did not provide an estimated time of opening and their next planned update is at 11 a.m.

