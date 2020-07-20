RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Vehicle fire believed to be deliberately set: Kelowna RCMP

Nobody was injured during the early-morning blaze

The Kelowna RCMP is looking for information regarding a suspicious fire in the early morning hours of Monday, July 20.

Just before 4 a.m., RCMP was called upon to assist the Kelowna Fire Department which had attended a vehicle fire in the 1300-block of Ray Road in Kelowna. Firefighters were actively extinguishing the blaze when police arrived on scene.

READ MORE: RCMP seek assistance in locating missing West Kelowna man

“RCMP investigators are examining the grey Chevrolet Malibu and believe that the fire was deliberately set,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “The vehicle was parked in the driveway when it was set ablaze. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, you can call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArsonRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anxiety high as Canadian schools prepare for students from COVID-ravaged U.S.
Next story
VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Just Posted

4G tower coming to Lake Country neighbourhood

Rogers tower 4G, not 5G

Coldstream hosts final summer book sale

Vernon Friends of the Library taking a break for the summer

Morning Start: Antarctica is considered a desert

Your morning start for Monday, July 20, 2020

Interior Health issues Vernon drug alert

Purple fentanyl found to include methamphetamine in test

Vernon designated driving company calls it a night

Driving Hands shutting down after seven years of providing safe rides home due to pandemic

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Shuswap carpenter welcomes live music at work

Solid Urban Studio owner Adam Seward continues to expand business, realize dream

Horoscopes for the week of July 20

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

Vehicle fire believed to be deliberately set: Kelowna RCMP

Nobody was injured during the early-morning blaze

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

RCMP seek assistance in locating missing West Kelowna man

49-year-old Glen Tarbut from West Kelowna was last seen on July 17

Kelowna’s Jackknife Brewing helps launch Diversity in Brewing Scholarship

Diversity in Brewing’s objective is to promote and foster a diverse, respectful, and welcoming brewing industry

Most Read