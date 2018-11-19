Image: Kristi Patton

Vehicle crashes over embankment in Penticton

Emergency responders are on scene after a vehicle went over an embankment along Carmi Avenue.

Update 4:45 p.m.

Penticton are investigating after a single vehicle collision this morning resulted in the death of the driver.

Officers were called out at 8 a.m. on Nov. 19 to a report of a pick-up truck on its roof near Holden Rd and Carmi Ave. The lone male occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was confirmed dead.

“Investigators gathered evidence at the scene, with the assistance of the RCMP Traffic Service Analyst and BC Coroner’s Service. It is uncertain when the collision occurred, but it appeared it had happened sometime overnight, said Const. James Grandy.

Update 10:15 a.m.

A coroner is reported to be on the scene of the motor vehicle incident that occurred on Carmi Avenue earlier this morning. The road is open to single-lane alternating traffic while emergency personnel continue to investigate.

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a violent crash along Carmi Avenue.

A car has reportedly gone over the side of the road along the 1700 block of Carmi, crashing into the Superior Peat lot below and landing on its roof.

Emergency responders are on scene and are not yet providing details on the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries.

However, early reports from the scene indicate this crash may have been fatal.

More to come.

