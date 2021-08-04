A van drove into the office of the Sunset Inn motel Wednesday afternoon. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

A van drove into the office of the Sunset Inn motel Wednesday afternoon. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Vehicle crashes into Penticton motel

The van is lodged inside the motel’s office

A van has crashed into the office of the Sunset Inn motel in Penticton Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., the vehicle is lodged right inside the building and firefighters were working to safely remove the driver of the van. She was brought to an ambulance with unknown injuries.

According to police, the van came from the plaza across Skaha Lake Road and collided with a northbound vehicle, where the van kept going into the building.

Luckily no one was in the office at the time of the crash.

The office appears to have suffered severe damage.

Police, fire and ambulance are all on scene.

Police will try to determine if there was a medical incident that caused the crash.

One lane of traffic northbound is getting through on Skaha Lake Road.

More to come.

