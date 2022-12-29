A vehicle is seen sitting inside Montanna’s restaurant on Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)

Vehicle crashes into Kelowna restaurant on Highway 97

Emergency crews were called to Montanna’s restaurant around 2:40 p.m. Dec. 29

Diners at Montanna’s restaurant at Highway 97 and Banks Road got a shock when a vehicle crashed into the restaurant Dec. 29.

A witness to the crash said they saw a vehicle hit the median and fly through the air into the building around 2:40 p.m.

Staff told Capital News that heard a loud bang and thought the liquor shelf had smashed, but it was actually a vehicle that crashed inside the restaurant, two tables over from a group of diners. Amazingly, no one was hurt.

The restaurant is still open, but the damaged section has been closed.

READ MORE: Man arrested in police standoff at Kelowna home, situation continues

