Vehicle crashes close Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

It’s snowing heavily on Highway 5, as can be seen on the Great Bear Snowshed higway cam. The Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope has been closed due to vehicle incidents. (Drive BC image)

Drive BC is reporting the Coquihalla Highway has been closed between Hope and Merritt because of vehicle incidents.

Road conditions appear to be treacherous throughout the Interior and motorists are advised to stay off the roads if possible.

As for Highway 5, motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

#BCHwy5 – NB Coquihalla CLOSED from #HopeBC to #MerrittBC due to vehicle incidents. Assessment in progress. Use alternate routes.

Please see: https://t.co/aqjG5OoRdr — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 20, 2019

