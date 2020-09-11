Vehicle crash knocks out power for thousands in North Okanagan

The outage affects BC Hydro customers from Armstrong to the west side of Okanagan Lake

Power is down for more than 3,000 customers throughout Vernon, Coldstream, Spallumcheen and Armstrong.

BC Hydro reports the outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident.

The outage is listed north of Commonage Road and west of Jackpine Road. A total of 3,063 customers are affected.

The power has been out since 8:50 a.m. Friday. BC Hydro crews are on route and expected to arrive by 10:15 a.m.

Two other minor outages are affecting a small number of Vernon residents.

One is a planned outage on the 1400 block of 37th Avenue, where work is being done to equipment. The outage affects six customers and power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m.

The other outage is in the 4600 block of 34th Street, affecting fewer than five customers. Its cause is still under investigation. Crews are on site, and power is expected to be back on by 10:30 a.m.

motor vehicle crash

