Vehicle crash in Lake Country on Highway 97

Highway 97 closed after vehicle crash in Lake Country

Emergency crews are on scene at a vehicle crash in Lake Country on highway 97 near Oceola Road, north towards Vernon.

Two cars collided in the middle lane. Both need to be towed with one person taken to hospital.

It appears the highway is blocked off while emergency crews assess the incident.

The incident was reported just after 7 a.m. and traffic is moving through slowly in the right lanes.

More updates to come.

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility
Next story
Surrey cop killer gets new parole conditions

Just Posted

City and Colour to perform in Kelowna Nov. 10

Dallas Green of City and Colour will be performing songs off his latest record A Pill for the Loneliness

Rockets grab needed divisional win with 4-2 victory in Prince George

Foote shines as Kelowna picks up their 7th win of the season

Vehicle crash in Lake Country on Highway 97

Highway 97 closed after vehicle crash in Lake Country

Kelowna city councillors support changes to parking bylaw

The updated bylaw passed second and third reading Tuesday night

Okanagan Sun get playoff rematch against 1st place Rams this weekend

Nearly a year after last year’s defeat, the Sun look for revenge against unbeaten Rams

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

Salmon Arm couple to open sanctuary for fellow game lovers

Aaron Soltys and Anup Hazuria excited to unveil Sanctuary Games gaming cafe

B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Sophie Gregoire’s golden dress has a Cowichan Valley connection

Fans of popular Salmon Arm taco stand alarmed by city process

Rosa’s Taco Stand owner must apply to reopen at municipal park concession

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations and gastrointestinal pain

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Most Read