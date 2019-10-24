Emergency crews are on scene at a vehicle crash in Lake Country on highway 97 near Oceola Road, north towards Vernon.

Two cars collided in the middle lane. Both need to be towed with one person taken to hospital.

It appears the highway is blocked off while emergency crews assess the incident.

The incident was reported just after 7 a.m. and traffic is moving through slowly in the right lanes.

More updates to come.

