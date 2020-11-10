Vehicle crash closes Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 east of Revelstoke.
While the crash is between Victoria Rd W and Golden Donald Upper Rd, the highway between Revelstoke and Golden is closed until at least 6 p.m.
#BCHwy1 Closed #Revelstoke to #GoldenBC due to vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. #FieldBC @511Alberta https://t.co/IrmOF71D13
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 10, 2020
An assessment in progress. Next update is at 5 p.m. No detour is available.
READ MORE: Air service, police dog assist Revelstoke RCMP with arrest of alleged car thief
According to DriveBC, road conditions are poor over Rogers Pass with blowing snow. It’s expected to continue snowing into the evening.
Check DriveBC for updates.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.