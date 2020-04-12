Vehicle accident just outside of Winfield heading to Kelowna. Southbound traffic halted. Ambulance on scene. (Photo - Brendan Shykora)

Vehicle crash between Commonwealth Road and Old Vernon Road

The incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on April 12

A car crash in between Commonwealth Road and Old Vernon Road, outside of Winfield heading to Kelowna halted traffic.

According to DriveBC, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

The southbound lane has since been opened to one lane, but travellers should prepare for delays.

READ MORE: Crash along Highway 97 and Parkinson Way in Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
