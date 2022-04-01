Vehicle crash at Harvey and Gordon backs up Kelowna noon-hour traffic

Two vehicles appear to be involved

A two-vehicle incident at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Road closed southbound lanes on both roads Friday morning.

The collision occurred just before noon. Police closed off the intersection when they arrived approximately twenty minutes later.

A tow truck arrived on scene to take away the damaged vehicles. Photos from the scene indicate debris scattered on the roadway.

One fire truck, as well as one ambulance, attended to the scene.

