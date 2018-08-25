Vehicle catches fire after becoming stuck near Lake Country

A vehicle that was stuck on Oyama Lake Road caught fire this morning

A vehicle stuck on Oyama Lake Road caught fire earlier this morning, according to Lake Country fire chief Steve Windsor.

The fire, which started after the vehicle became stuck, has been contained to the area, he said.

The individual was able to call the BC Wildfire Service.

BC Wildfire Fire information officer Marla Catherall said three wildfire personnel and one helicopter is on the scene of the small spot fire which is suspected to be caused by the vehicle.

