Alleged hit-and-run. (Image: Randy Mills)

Vehicle allegedly flees scene after crash in Kelowna

The collision took place on McCurdy Road

A car had to be towed from McCurdy Road in Kelowna after it was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run.

According to those on scene a vehicle hit another vehicle near McCurdy place just after 4 p.m.

One of the vehicles fled the scene, although it’s unclear why.

It’s unclear if anyone suffered any injuries in the incident.

RCMP was on scene.

