Vegan activist Gillian Walters will be one of several presenters at VegFest Kelowna 2019, which will take place on May 26 at Immaculata Regional High School. Walters’ presentation will focus on her B.C. dairy farm photography blog and milk as a feminist issue. (Contributed photo)

‘Not your mom, not your milk’:VegFest speaker talks dairy industry

Vegan activist Gillian Walters is one of the presenters who will speak at VegFest on May 26

A vegan activist set to speak in Kelowna this month wants people to see milk as a feminist issue.

Gillian Walters, who describes herself as an intersectional vegan activist, told the Capital News that dairy deserves that attention of feminists because the reproductive systems of female cows — the ones that have the ability to lactate — are being systematically exploited to produce milk products.

“I see [the cows] as mothers giving birth to babies and lactating, and their milk is not going to their babies,” she said. “The lactation, the milk that’s being produced for them, is being squeezed out of them for humans to drink.”

READ MORE: Dairy Farmers pull ad after complaints over allegedly misleading the public

Walters said that when she became a mother, she saw more of herself in cows, her favourite animal.

“Becoming a mother I felt even more closely related to that issue,” she said. “And as a feminist it’s all about speaking up for women’s rights.

“The fact that the whole industry is based on a female’s ability to reproduce, that’s what female rights are, that’s what feminism is, it’s about speaking up for our rights as a female body.”

Her message? “Not your mom, not your milk.”

Walters plans to share this message as well as information about her project MummyMOO, a blog with images of mother cows and baby cows that she photographed at B.C. dairy farms, at VegFest Kelowna 2019.

The fest is a rebranding of the Kelowna Vegan Festival, meant to make the event more inclusive for people who are not vegan.

This year the event is set to take place on May 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Immaculata Regional High School. It will include food trucks and vendors with vegetarian and vegan food and beverages, presentations, dance, music, and for the first time, demonstrations.

Walters’ presentation is scheduled from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. in the gym.

Through her blog and her VegFest appearance, Walters said she hopes to have conversations with farmers about the dairy industry.

“I would like them to transition to another way of farming where they can meet or exceed the profit that they’re making right now without harming animals,” she said. “I know that there are examples of that and I hope to bring them with me when I come to Kelowna.”

READ MORE: B.C. dairy farmers say milk cup is half full in new Canada Food Guide

READ MORE: Dairy farmers wary of federal effort to help industry

The City of Kelowna has designated the full week leading up to Walters’ presentation and the overall festival as Vegan Awareness Week.

In February Mayor Colin Basran signed a new proclamation that May 19 to 26 will be a week of awareness for plant-based diets, because they are healthy and require less resources, he said.

“I found it to be in line with many of the other events in our community that are promoting things going on in the world and in our community,” Basran told the Capital News. “This one I thought was worthy of a proclamation.”

According to VegFest organizer Sarah Parsons, Basran will read the proclamation outside of City Hall on May 22 at 10 a.m.

Aside from raising awareness, Parsons said the week will entail local vegan and vegetarian-friendly businesses offering a discount or special service.

She said the fest is working on a list of participating businesses, which will be posted on their website in the next few days.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

King’s Vegetarian Food will be one of the many food and beverage trucks and vendors at VegFest Kelowna 2019, which will take place at Immaculata Regional High School on May 26. (Facebook photo)

Previous story
UPDATE: Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO among 3 dead after plane crash near Smithers
Next story
Systemic change needed to address suicide among physicians in Canada: doctors

Just Posted

VegFest Kelowna presenter says milk is a feminist issue

Vegan activist Gillian Walters is one of the presenters who will speak at VegFest on May 26

Rock band camp fosters next generation of Kelowna musicians

Rockin’ in the Sun Bandcamp fosters kids’ creativity

Big White Chef to compete in prestigious culinary competition

The award winning chef will compete in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

JUNO nominated Striker to shred in Kelowna

The heavy metal band will be in Kelowna July 2

The Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna receives donation

The Frank J. Flaman Foundation donated $25,000 to support the C.A.C.

VIDEO: At least 40 dead in Russian planes fiery emergency landing

The airport said the aircraft had 73 passengers and five crew members on board

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

Buckingham Palace says royal baby almost here, Meghan in labour

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

UPDATE: Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO among 3 dead after plane crash near Smithers

BC Coroners Service has confirmed they are investigating three fatalities

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

Police recover body of university student who drowned in North Thompson River in Kamloops

RCMP say the 23-year-old man’s family lives in India

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Green party targets use of tax money for political attack billboards in B.C.

Weaver is calling for a ban on political attack billboards blaming Horgan for a spike in gas prices

Most Read