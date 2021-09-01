Vax card protesters take over streets near Kelowna General Hospital

Roughly 1,000 people have taken to the streets out front of Kelowna General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon in protest of provincial health measures regarding COVID-19, specifically the recently announced vaccine card program.
The event began around 1 p.m. The large and aggressive crowd has taken over most sidewalks surrounding the hospital and several cars are driving by blaring their horns.
There’s gotta be at least 1,000 people here, if not more pic.twitter.com/dZeAl5MvDy
— Aaron (@aaron_hemens) September 1, 2021
KGH nurses came out to say they didn’t support the protest. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/WlrrNrzZzz
— twila m amato (@twilamam) September 1, 2021
Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the new measures on Aug. 30, citing statistics that show 90 per cent of new coronavirus cases are in people who haven’t been fully vaccinated.
The vaccine card comes into effect with one dose being required for entry into many non-essential businesses including indoor ticketed events, bars and restaurants and fitness centres as of Sept. 13. As of Oct. 24, patrons will be required to be fully vaccinated.
Happening right in front of Kelowna General Hospital. Residents came out in droves demanding no to vaccine passports. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/zKnAhmYXUR
— twila m amato (@twilamam) September 1, 2021
