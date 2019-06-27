Variances approved for Summerland mushroom farm

Variances were required for buildings on Garnett Valley Road property

Summerland council has approved variances for a mushroom growing facility on an agricultural property on Garnet Valley Road.

The variances reduce the minimum side setback, reduce the minimum lot area for an additional building for farm help and increase the maximum height of an additional building for farm help.

The variances were required to legitimize buildings and structures for the farm and an onsite dwelling.

Kevin Taylor, a planner with the municipality, said the municipality’s zoning bylaw far exceeds the maximum setbacks recommended by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Summerland’s zoning bylaw has minimum interior side setbacks of 30.0 metres for mushroom facilities, greenhouses and other farm buildings, while the ministry guidelines have a maximum setback of 7.5 metres for mushroom barns, 4.5 metres for greenhouses and 15 metres for buildings with fans.

“Appropriate setback distances can help prevent nuisance conflicts, protect natural resources and safeguard human health,” he said in a report to council. “On the other hand, excessive setbacks can present challenges to farming operations. The ideal is to strike a balance by implementing setbacks that are large enough to reduce conflict between uses while still being reasonable for farm operations.”

While traditional mushroom farms typically use manure-based substrate, What The Fungus uses an organic wood-based substrate. The smell from this operation is considered less noticeable and less offensive than the smell from traditional mushroom farms, Taylor said.

Brad Besler, a neighbour of the property, said the existing setbacks should be observed.

“Respect the 30-metre setback for mushroom growing facilities,” he said. “The rules and bylaws are in place for a reason.”

Coun. Erin Carlson said if the 30-metre setback was to be observed, there would be no place to put the mushroom growing facility on the property.

The request for the variances was approved unanimously.

Coun. Marty Van Alphen was not present at the meeting.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fatal overdose of daughter in Vernon prompts mom to help others

Just Posted

Lake Country staff looks to deny local business’ development

Landscaping business to request trailer-office be set upon an Agricultural Land Reserve site

Falcons’ bats take-off for 14 hits in victory

Kelowna beat the Portland Pickles 9-4 Wednesday night

Rockets select Czech forward with 1st pick at CHL Import Draft

Pavel Novak was selected by Kelowna 13th overall

Legalization has been sucessful, but could be better: industry leaders

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce offers inside look to pot industry

Fatal overdose of daughter in Vernon prompts mom to help others

Sandra Welton’s daughter, Mehgan Parrotta, died of an overdose on Thursday, May 30 in Vernon

Luxury auctions return to the Okanagan

Lambert and Co will host a luxury home auction in Lake Country

Pair charged in alleged South Okanagan boat theft

The boat was eventually found on the shoreline in the Munson Mountain

Man steals $20,000 in tools from South Okanagan business

Police apprehended the suspect on Thursday morning

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 B.C. hotel blaze thank firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Protestors rally for pets at Vernon courthouse

Rally outside while Carla Christman and her daughter Chelsea Christman-Beluse inside

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name cannot be revealed to protect victims’ identities

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

Most Read