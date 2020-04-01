Vandalism hits downtown Peachland mural

Reports state this is the third incident in five months

Peachland’s downtown mural has been vandalized again, and the district’s mayor is frustrated.

Mayor Cindy Fortin posted on social media asking residents to look through the graffiti and to see if they recognize the tags or if they know anyone who has talked about 9/11 or Milli Vanilli.

“While we normally associate graffiti with youth, this could very well be a well-cooked adult. Think of everyone you know, or any social media messages you’ve heard that is similar to this,” Fortin wrote.

“Particularly someone who spouts hate messages and distrust. This could also be someone who is enjoying the attention, so may be talking about it.”

She added they are restricted in where they can put cameras, but said they are looking into solutions so they can stop the tagging.

Fortin also cautioned residents against approaching anyone they suspect, or to accuse anyone. She is encouraging residents to reach out to authorities to give tips.

For tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

