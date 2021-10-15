The historic Grist Mill and Gardens were one of several familiar locales for Similkameen fans of Vancouver’s Peach Pit to see in their latest video. (Peach Pit - Youtube)

The historic Grist Mill and Gardens were one of several familiar locales for Similkameen fans of Vancouver’s Peach Pit to see in their latest video. (Peach Pit - Youtube)

Vancouver’s Peach Pit debuts music video shot in Similkameen Valley

Familiar sights in Up Granville include K Mountain and the Grist Mill

If you’re a fan of Vancouver-based band Peach Pit, you might have seen some familiar locations in their latest music video.

The four-piece indie rock group’s recently released music video for Granville was partially shot in and around Keremeos.

Some of the sights that can be spotted in the video, which can be seen online, include the Historic Grist Mill and Gardens.

The video is just the first that was filmed in the area this summer, with Keremeos general manager Chris Mathieson mentioning on Facebook that there was more filming yet to be shown.

The video can be seen online on their official Youtube channel.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Music

Previous story
New Brunswick government employees ordered to stop making Indigenous acknowledgments

Just Posted

A special ceremony at St. James elementary school thanks Shirley Thompson and Margaret Flaherty-Specht for their combined 42 years of teaching at the school. (Submitted Photo)
COVID-19 exposures at Vernon’s Catholic and Christian schools

Oliva Penalva
Vernon musician up for Canadian artist of the year title

(Contributed/Zumper)
Kelowna’s rental rates 4th highest among Canadian cities

Repairs to the Whiteman Bridge will close Westside Road daily from Oct. 18 to Nov. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Westside Road closure to cause delays between Vernon and Kelowna