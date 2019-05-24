Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

Vancouver police say a woman was sexually assaulted after a man struck up conversation with her while waiting for a bus at a stop on 41st Avenue near Earles Street in Vancouver on May 23, 2019. (Google Maps)

Vancouver police say they are investigating the daytime sexual assault of a woman on the city’s east side.

Police said in a news release Friday that a lone woman, described as Asian and in her 20s, was waiting at a bus stop on 41st Avenue near Earles Street at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, when an unknown man approached and struck up conversation.

But when the young woman realized she has left something at home and didn’t get on the bus, police said the man followed her back to her home where he attacked and sexually assaulted her inside.

The woman was able to call 911 after the man left.

The man is described as Asian, about 40 years old, with short black hair and an average build. He was wearing sunglasses, a white tank top, black shorts and sandals.

Detectives with the sex crimes unit are investigating the case, and hoping to speak with witnesses or anyone with dashcam video from the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call Vancouver police at 604-717-0604 immediately or Crime Stoppers.

