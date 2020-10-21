(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

A Vancouver high school teacher has been suspended one day after swearing, touching students and complimenting their underwear.

According to a decision released by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation on Oct. 14, the Vancouver school district reported James Cameron McCabe in January based on incidents that took place between September and November 2019.

Documents state that McCabe taught as part of a school’s alternative program designed to provide a “safe, supportive and nurturing environment” for students deemed “emotionally fragile” or who have not been successful at a mainstream school.

According to the teacher regulation branch, McCabe “frequently” touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them, which some students said made them uncomfortable.

When one student did not immediately stand up when asked, McCabe held the top of that student’s ears for about two seconds. When that same student’s boxers were partially exposed because the student reached up, McCabe told him that “I really like your boxers.” The student said he was troubled by that incident.

In a different incident, when a student did not follow McCabe’s directions to get back to work, the teacher raised his voice. When the student talked back, McCabe yelled angrily at the student loudly enough for a neighbouring classroom to hear it.

“Why don’t you f––king do what you are asked!” McCabe yelled, according to teacher regulation branch documents.

On Jan. 22, the school district issued McCabe a letter of discipline and suspended him for one day without pay.

In March, the commissioner issued a decision that ordered McCabe to take a course titled “Reinforcing Respectful Professional Buondaries” through the Justice Institute by April 30, 2021, or risk getting his teaching certificate suspended.

