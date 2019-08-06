Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

A Vancouver police officer has been suspended for 15 days without pay for accessing sensitive information of a minor and disclosing it to unauthorized persons.

According to a Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner news release Tuesday, the “senior” Vancouver police officer was “found to have accessed and disclosed the information for a personal purpose.”

The OPCC determined this was misconduct on the officer’s part and imposed three five-day suspensions.

In a statement, the OPCC said the disciplinary action was meant to “serve as a deterrence to other members.”

According to an OPCC report, they were contacted by the Vancouver Police Department in January 2018 about a police officer who “conducted three queries” about the minor. One involved the minor’s home address, while the other two were redacted in the report to protect the minor’s privacy. The name of the officer was also withheld due to privacy concerns for the youth.

The report said the officer used two police databases on the morning of Nov. 24, 2017, for three searches about the minor and then again improperly searched the police databases five times on Nov. 29.

Although initially just a written reprimand was recommended, it was decided that “a written reprimand would bring the administration of police discipline into disrepute.”

ALSO READ: Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two arrested after shots fired in Summerland

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons score 28 runs in lost series

The Falcons lost a three-game series to the Bend Elks of Oregon, U.S.

West Kelowna’s Mission Hill wins Canadian Winery of the Year

Mission Hill also collected an unprecedented 18 medals in the competition

Okanagan Dream Rally raises $800,000 in 4th annual event

Event organizers say they’re overwhelmed by community support and generosity

Slocan Ramblers bring summer soundtrack to Okanagan

Juno-Award nominated bluegrass group to play Rotary Centre of the Arts

Rockets’ star impresses at World Junior showcase

Nolan Foote picked up 6 points at the World Junior Summer Showcase

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Okanagan winery wins Canadian Winery of the Year

West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Family Estate collected an unprecedented 18 medals in the competition

Okanagan champion celebrated as community healer

Since passing away in May, Marjorie Macki is being honoured as a Community Champion

Two arrested after shots fired in Summerland

Incident occurred on Giants Head Mountain Road on Saturday afternoon

Spot fires near Westwold, Chase under control

Both blazes less than a hectare in size, lightning the suspected cause

Health: The myth of degenerative diseases

A column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

Cora breakfast chain to welcome first North Okanagan guests

Vernon will soon have its newest dedicated breakfast spot

Most Read