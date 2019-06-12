Chris Blaber is taking his climate change production on the road. He will ride his bicycle over 2,000 kilometres across the province to perform in over 40 cities. (Facebook)

Vancouver musician to ride through Kelowna

Artist to bike over 2,000 km to raise awareness of climate change through performance

Talking about climate change is important, but typically boring. Until now.

One Vancouver musician will pedal, with all of his gear, over 2,000 kilometres of British Columbia to perform in 40 cities. And on June 28, he will play the Atrium at the Rotary Centre for the Arts — following Open Mic.

Chris Blaber, the director and founder of Ecstatic Waves, will perform “Changing Planet,” an hour-long “sonic exploration” of climate issues affecting British Columbians.

He hopes the show — which includes music by Erica Regehr, Jaya Story, Nadia Schibli and himself — will raise awareness about the planet and climate change.

Blaber practises what he preaches by turning this tour into a provincewide ride. He will carry with him a drum set, stereo electronics, a tent, food, clothes and other camping gear.

The composer and percussionist will also be hosting masterclasses on drumming, composing and performing where he will open the floor for questions and teach valuable practice tools.

Ecstatic Waves is a collective that creates experimental performances that are collaborative and interdisciplinary in nature. The group, with Blaber at the helm, even self-published a book of scores and performed a 10-hour long concert at the book launch. The group’s focus is on grassroots community development, supporting young artists and creating thought-provoking concert experiences that leave a mark.

While at home in Vancouver, Blaber drums with the Hitmen Drumline for the NHL Canuck’s home games. He is also the principal percussionist of the Postmodern Camerata Society.

