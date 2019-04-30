David Sidoo, of Vancouver leaves following his federal court hearing Friday, March 15, 2019, in Boston. Sidoo pleaded not guilty to charges as part of a wide-ranging college admissions bribery scandal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via AP)

Vancouver man pleads not guilty to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

A Vancouver businessman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering for his alleged role in a college admissions scandal in the United States.

David Sidoo’s lawyer Richard Schoenfeld says the plea was entered in writing after an indictment from the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts accused him of wiring about $100,000 in January 2013 from an account in Canada to an account in California.

The indictment alleges the money was in the name of college-prep company The Key, and meant to be in exchange for admissions consultant’s facilitation of a SAT cheating scheme for Sidoo’s younger son.

Sidoo, 59-year-old former Canadian Football League player and well-known philanthropist, had already pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with the scandal.

An indictment in March alleged Sidoo paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons, and that he also paid an undisclosed amount for someone to fly to Vancouver and take a high school graduation exam on behalf of his older son.

Sidoo is among 19 parents, including actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Gianulli, who are facing the money-laundering charge in the new indictment April 9.

The new charges came a day after “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman, 12 other parents and a coach agreed to plead guilty.

Sidoo entered his previous not-guilty pleas in March and was released by the federal court in Boston on a secured bond of 1.5 million dollars. His travel was restricted to Canada and the United States.

READ MORE: Vancouver man faces new money-laundering charge in college admissions scandal

READ MORE: Accused test-taker pleads guilty in college bribery scandal involving B.C. businessman

READ MORE: Loughlin, husband and 14 more parents face new charge in U.S. college bribery scam

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C
Next story
Kelowna’s top cop predicts crime could get worse before it gets better in the city

Just Posted

Kelowna’s top cop predicts crime could get worse before it gets better in the city

Insp. Brent Mundle says without more treatment for drug addicts, crime will increase

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre to reconfigure former Sears space

Part of the now vacant store will be demolished to create more parking and two more stores

Truck 59 Cider opens for season

The cidery will open for season by hosting the third annual Okanagan Cider Festival

The Count Of Monte Cristo reimagined by Kelowna Senior Secondary students

The classic play will be brought to life on stage May 1 to 4

Indigenous dancers from the Okanagan to bring their moves to Toronto

Students from Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School will be participating in the Indigenous Youth Dance Show

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

Vancouver man pleads ‘not guilty’ to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

‘It feels lived in on day one’: South Okanagan hospital opens

Single-patient rooms, surgical rooms, satellite imaging and rooftop helipad all ready for patients

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Kootnekoff: Easter Weekend and Statutory Holiday Pay in B.C.

Following the Easter long weekend, some employees may be receiving a little… Continue reading

Most Read