Vancouver Island man uses bolt cutters to rescue fawn, near Tulameen

Kevin McPhail came across the fawn while walking his dogs near the KVR trail, close to Tulameen. Photo submitted

A Vancouver Island man went to considerable lengths Thursday (Aug. 27) to save the life of a baby deer, in Tulamen.

The fawn was entangled in a wire fence, in a wooded area near the KVR trail.

Kevin McPhail was visiting family, in Tulameen, and took his two dogs for a walk.

It was those animals that found the deer, trapped and bleeding, and he knew he needed to get the dogs away.

“They were giving it a pretty hard time, to say the least.”

A large doe, presumably the mother deer, was approaching on the trail.

“She could hear it crying.”

McPhail returned to the village, unloaded the dogs, and borrowed a pair of bolt cutters.

He returned to the fawn, and then carefully clipped away the fence trapping it.

He said the deer was hurt, but the injuries did not appear life threatening.

“At first I thought it might have a broken leg, but then it ran away. I think it was okay.”

Why go to that effort to save a wild animal?

“Well, it just seemed like the right thing to do. It’s something anyone would have done.”

