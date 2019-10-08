Oak Bay father Andrew Berry to appear by video in the Victoria Law Courts Wednesday for the scheduling of his sentencing hearing. Last month Berry was convicted on two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of daughters Aubrey Berry, 4 and Chloe Berry, 6. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don)

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Andrew Berry will appear by video in the Victoria Law Courts Wednesday to schedule a date for his upcoming sentencing hearing.

On Sept. 26 a jury convicted the Oak Bay father on two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of his daughters Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, who were found dead in his apartment on Christmas Day, 2017.

RELATED: Oak Bay father Andrew Berry guilty in daughters’ murders

Berry now faces a life sentence without parole for 10 to 25 years. After the sentencing hearing Justice Miriam Gropper will determine how long Berry has to wait to apply for parole, as well as if the ineligibility will be served concurrently or consecutively.

After delivering their verdict last month, the 12-person jury made parole ineligibility recommendations to Madam justice Gropper, with six endorsing 15 years of parole ineligibility served consecutively for each count and two recommending 10 years served concurrently. Four members of the jury had no recommendation.

RELATED: Oak Bay double murder trial: Five months of evidence, testimony summarized

The sentencing hearing will include victim impact statements from family, likely including the girls’ mother, Sarah Cotton.


