Campbell River’s Keith Notter has claimed the Guaranteed $1 million prize from the March 11 Lotto 6/49 draw on behalf of his coffee group, who all chip in for tickets every week. Photo courtesy BCLC

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

In their retired lives, Campbell River’s Keith Notter and his friends meet for coffee once a week to talk about life and purchase their group play lottery tickets for the week.

And after winning Wednesday’s Guaranteed Prize of $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw, they have a lot more money for coffees.

The seven men met 30 years ago when they worked together at a local mine, but their friendship truly blossomed when they retired and began their coffee get-togethers.

“We’ve been getting together every Wednesday the last four years,” says Notter, who purchased the winning ticket at Merecroft Village.

Everyone in the group chips in every week and they buy tickets for the Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max draws.

They have no idea what they’re going to do with the money now that they’ve actually hit it big, though.

“This is the first time we’ve ever won anything this big. We never made any plans because we never believed we would win.”

The group of close friends does intend to continue having coffee together every Wednesday, and will keep playing the lottery together.

They do say, however, that they won’t be accepting a sudden influx of new members.

“We’re not letting anyone join our group,” joked one of the group members.

RELATED: Million dollar ticket purchased in Campbell River

RELATED: Port Hardy ‘Set for Life’ winner purchased ticket in Campbell River


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Economists predict recession coming due to COVID-19 and plunge in oil prices
Next story
11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central Okanagan School District unsure if classes will be cancelled following break

District said its not aware of any students/staff infected with virus

West Kelowna taking precautions in face of COVID-19, will continue services

‘We’re the city, we need to keep things going,’ said West Kelowna’s CAO Paul Gipps

COVID19: Central Okanagan Food Bank changes food distribution model

Clients are asked to pre-arrange appointments and wait in their car for food hampers

Two years jail for Kelowna man caught with nearly 30,000 child porn files

Tanner Klassen, 26, tried to have his sentencing dismissed, claiming charter rights were violated

Big White taking COVID-19 precautions but no shut down yet in sight for Kelowna slopes

Some Big White events have been cancelled and changes are being made to mitigate risk

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Economists predict recession coming due to COVID-19 and plunge in oil prices

Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is considered a recession

North Okanagan events cancelled, pool limited, due to COVID-19

Nearly 20 planned activities are cancelled or postponed due to health concerns

Summerland care facilities work to protect residents from COVID-19

Additional monitoring and sanitizing among precautions taken at seniors care homes

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

Fraud claims thousands from North Okanagan resident

Elaborate phone scam claiming to be from recipient’s bank

Summerland Baptist Church cancels services

COVID-19 concerns lead to decision to set up livestreaming event on Sunday morning

Summerland Chamber postpones business excellence awards

Concerns over COVID-19 lead to decision

Most Read