Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

A Greater Victoria child was struck by the driver of an SUV while sledding on Wednesday afternoon.

The young boy sustained serious injuries after tobogganing across the roadway in the 4000-block of McLellan Street in Saanich. He slid right into the path of a vehicle just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 15.

ALSO READ: Sledding injures tens of thousands each year

Saanich police say the boy was dragged and then trapped under the SUV when the driver came to a quick stop.

Emergency crews arrived shortly after and members of the Saanich Fire Department were able to free the child from under the vehicle, noted Const. Markus Anastasiades, Saanich public information officer.

Anastasiades noted the outcome of this incident was miraculous. “[The] child was fortunate to escape with only serious injuries,” he said.

With so many residents taking advantage of the rare snowfall, he reminded the public to make sure they are enjoying activities far away from roadways.

No charges are being laid in this incident.

READ ALSO: Black ice causing problems for motorists, pedestrians

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing
Next story
10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Just Posted

Former West Kelowna Warriors player nominated for NCAA top award

Jason Cotton was one of 18 BC Hockey League players nominated for the Hobey Baker Award

Kelowna-Rutland Lions Club donates $1,500 to YWCA for youth in need

The Lions Club donated the money on Wednesday

Okanagan MP criticizes Liberal government for failing to provide money to fight money laundering

The federal government promised to spend $10M last year, but has so far failed to provide the money

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Valentine’s deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Vacant home in Kelowna goes up in flames

The Kelowna Fire Department worked overnight to put out the fire

Team Invati brings moves to Swinging with the Stars

Team members use their yoga knowledge to dance

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

Vernon resident comes home to find stranger inside

Footprints in snow lead Vernon police to the home intruder

Skid-steer loader stolen from AIM Roads in North Okanagan

Loader was stolen early Monday morning along with a vehicle trailer from AIM maintenance lot

Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decide whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

LETTER: Racial profiling was disgusting

Recent arrest of a First Nations grandfather and his granddaughter was appalling

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

Comedian James Mullinger to bring tour to Okanagan in April

Tour dates include Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

Most Read