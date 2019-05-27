UPDATE: Vancouver-area ports hit with ‘targeted job action’ as talks break down

Although talks have broken down between the Longshoremen’s union and the BC Maritime Employers Association, there won’t be full-scale strikes at Vancouver-area ports – yet.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada, which represents workers at Deltaport and Vanterm, in Vancouver, said they will begin “limited and targeted job action” at 7 a.m. Monday.

“We are disappointed the BC Maritime Employers Association did not make the moves necessary to come to an agreement and therefore are beginning limited and targeted job action,” Ashton said in a news release issued Monday morning.

“While all terminals will remain open and ILWU will not put up picket lines, the employer will feel pressure immediately.”

Ashton said the goal was to keep port open with “minimal disruption” while they work on a new contract.

Jeff Scott, board chair of the BC Maritime Employers Association, said he was disappointed with the union’s decision.

“Our preference is to remain at the bargaining table and reach a fair and equitable agreement,” Scott said.

However, Scott said he was enthused that the union had cut back on its job action since it was first announced last week.

“Everyone did report to work and that keeps the port open,” he said.

“Our primary goal is to keep the ports operating.”

Talks between the ports and the union have been going on for about a year and a half, Scott said, with about 70 meetings since then.

A federal mediator was appointed on Feb. 9 to help the two sides come to an agreement.

