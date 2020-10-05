A Tees Taekwondo van was stolen from Vernon over the weekend. (Contributed)

Van stolen from Vernon Taekwondo group

Van used to transport students in the after-school program

A local sports group took a big hit over the weekend when a 15-passenger grey van was stolen.

A shuttle van for Kees Taekwondo was stolen sometime over the weekend, staff reported on Monday, Oct. 5, but RCMP confirmed Monday, Oct. 5, the van has since been recovered.

The theft is still under investigation.

The grey 2006 Ford E350 passenger van complete with Kees decals, was stolen from the parking lot at 4704-29th St.

The van is used to transport students in the after-school program; Kees is now using a van from A1 Bus.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

