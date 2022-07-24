Van erupts in flames near Brenda Mine

There is nothing left of a family’s van near Brenda Mine this Sunday. (Twitter)

2:30 p.m.

A van fire closed Highway 97C at Brenda Mine Sunday.

There’s nothing left of a van that caught fire around 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes.

One witness reports that a family escaped the fire and police were transporting them. Around 2 p.m. the highway was open to single lane traffic, said the witness.

DriveBC has not updated their initial report about a vehicle incident at Brenda Mine, and to expect delays and congestion.

Looks like a family lost their vehicle 🙁 Police transporting them. Single lane traffic just starting to pass through. pic.twitter.com/hCWRBPShSf — Carmel LePine (@sassyoleb1tch) July 24, 2022

