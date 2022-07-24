There is nothing left of a family’s van near Brenda Mine this Sunday. (Twitter)

There is nothing left of a family’s van near Brenda Mine this Sunday. (Twitter)

Van erupts in flames near Brenda Mine

It’s believed a family got out safely

2:30 p.m.

A van fire closed Highway 97C at Brenda Mine Sunday.

There’s nothing left of a van that caught fire around 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes.

One witness reports that a family escaped the fire and police were transporting them. Around 2 p.m. the highway was open to single lane traffic, said the witness.

DriveBC has not updated their initial report about a vehicle incident at Brenda Mine, and to expect delays and congestion.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

READ ALSO: Osoyoos Fire warns of slippery road on Highway 3

Previous story
Man dead after RCMP shooting on central Vancouver Island
Next story
MPs look into alleged political interference in N.S. shooting probe

Just Posted

There is nothing left of a family’s van near Brenda Mine this Sunday. (Twitter)
Van erupts in flames near Brenda Mine

The photo finish shows Canada taking gold in the men’s 4x100 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon July 15-25, 2022 (World Athletics photo finish)
Kelowna’s Jerome Blake sprints to victory with team Canada

Over the past 12 years, the RDCO has engaged with local Indigenous syilx communities in the dual naming of select regional park trails. (Photo/RDCO)
New policy could mean new names for Central Okanagan parks

The Okanagan Sun started its 2022 B.C. Football Conference season Saturday, July 23, in Nanaimo, scoring a lopsided 50-19 win over the host Vancouver Island Raiders. (Chase Johnston photo)
Okanagan Sun roll over Raiders

Pop-up banner image ×