Valuable statues stolen from local Kelowna art gallery

The break and enter happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

Four statues have been stolen from a local Kelowna art gallery following a break-and-enter that happened in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1.

At 4:30 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of broken glass at an art gallery in the 500 block of Raymer Avenue. When police attended the scene, they met the store owners who showed the officers surveillance footage of three masked men in the store, who separated and looked at four specific areas in the store.

The three took off with four statues of significant value.

“These types of crimes affect our small business owners who are just trying to survive in these uncertain times,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

The RCMP are asking for anyone with video or dashcam footage and people who have been in the area recently and may have witnessed anything unusual to come forward by contacting them at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2023-10959. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

