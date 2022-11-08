(Black Press File Photo)

(Black Press File Photo)

Vaccine clinic for babies and children changes locations in Kelowna

The Capri Centre location suffered water damage beyond repair

The immunization clinic for anyone in the ages ranging from six months to 11 years old has permanently moved.

Because of water damage to the now previous location in the Capri Centre, the clinic has moved to the Kelowna Community Health and Services Centre at 505 Doyle Avenue.

Anyone with appointments at the Capri Centre can still attend their appointments at the new location. People with booked appointments should’ve received a notice about the change of location.

This clinic is for COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.

