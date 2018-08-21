Vacant Kelowna home up in flames

Fire crews quickly doused a blaze at a home in Rutland on Tuesday

Kelowna fire crews were called to a blaze at a structure on the corner of Mallach Road and Highway 33 in Rutland, early Tuesday morning.

According to Platoon Capt. Dennis Miller crews arrived in scene to find a home engulfed in flames.

However the residence was vacant and fire crews quickly jumped into action to ensure the flames didn’t spread to nearby homes.

Neighbour Patty Harris says she woke up at 5 a.m. to the sounds of sirens and flashes from emergency lights outside her house.

“I put on my housecoat to come down and the flames were shooting out of the building, but firefighters were quick to get them out,” she explained.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and according to Harris she suspects the fire was under control in just over half an hour.

The Mallach Road and Highway 33 was reopen to traffic by 7 a.m.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.