Vacant home in Kelowna goes up in flames

The Kelowna Fire Department worked overnight to put out the fire

A vacant home on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna went up in flames around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to Tim Laight, platoon captain with the Kelowna Fire Department, his team used a ‘defensive attack’ in an effort to protect two occupied residences beside the bulding.

Four engines, a command unit, and a rescue truck with 17 firefighters responded to the blaze, with assistance from RCMP, paramedics and FortisBC. Flames could be seen coming from the roof and second-story windows.

Despite the efforts by the fire department the house partially collapsed later in the night. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the possibility of squatters being linked to the cause is something they’re looking into.

The home is owned by the City of Kelowna.

