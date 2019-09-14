Two UVic students died in a bus crash on the way to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre on Friday evening. (Photo courtesy of UVic)

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

The University of Victoria is offering condolences to families and loved ones after two students were killed in a mid-Island bus crash on Friday evening.

University president Jamie Cassels released a statement Saturday acknowledging the grief felt by those who interacted with the two students on a daily basis – classmates, professors, roommates and friends.

Cassels also noted that the university has facilities to help the campus community process the incident.

“Anyone needing assistance or counseling services over the weekend is encouraged to call campus security,” he said in a statement.

Faculty and university staff were also invited to contact the support services available to them.

Cassels emphasized that the university will not be releasing personal information about the student.

He also encouraged members of the campus community to be mindful of their social media interactions and to respect the privacy of the two students and of their families.

READ ALSO: Two killed after bus crashes taking university students to Bamfield

The bus was carrying 48 people, including the driver, when it crashed en route to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre for a two-day trip.

Officials with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and BC Emergency Health Services said three people were airlifted to Victoria General Hospital – two in critical condition, one in serious condition.

The rest of the passengers were taken to a reception centre set up by the City of Port Alberni to be bused back to Victoria.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Family members looking for information can call RCMP at 250-723-2424 and students seeking counseling can contact Campus Security at 250-721-7599.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Two killed on Vancouver Island after bus crashes carrying university students

Just Posted

8-year-old recovering after overdose at Kelowna elementary school

The young child ingested an unknown substance Wednesday

Milkcrate Records to close at the end of the month

The venue and record shop has presented close to 400 shows over its eight years in Kelowna

SD23 busing situation ‘not sorted out yet’: school board

Students walking long distances to school, across highways and in locations with no sidewalks

‘It hasn’t gone well’: Kelowna Mayor on speculation tax

‘How were we selected? Why were some selected while others weren’t?’ asked Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran

Government costs put thousands out of work in forestry: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce

The Kelowna Chamber is “extremely concerned” about rising costs within the forestry industry

VIDEO: Two killed on Vancouver Island after bus crashes carrying university students

Crash happened Friday night around 10 p.m., RCMP say

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

Morning Start: Rain, rain, go away

Your morning start for Saturday, Sept. 14

Boy, 12, in critical condition after B.C. hit-and-run

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

Summerland author’s books examine international espionage and smuggling

Glen Witter has published five books as C. Edgar North

Jury makes five recommendations in coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

The jury classified the death accidental with “external pressure to the head [and] neck” as the cause

Seniors at Salmon Arm assisted living facility shocked by Oct. 1 eviction notice

Building owners terminate lease for McGuire Lake Congregate Living, Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgery

B.C. mom wants defibrillators put into schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest

Esmeralda Gomez pushing for AEDs for schools; looking to get portable machine for her son

Entangled humpback calf rescued off west coast of Vancouver Island

“These animals are massive, they’re powerful and it really is dangerous.”

Most Read