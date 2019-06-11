FILE - In this Wednesday, May 1, 2019 file photo, buildings are reflected in the window as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London. Assange has missed a court session apparently due to health problems. Assange had been expected to appear from prison via video link at a brief extradition hearing Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Westminster Magistrates‚Äô Court. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

US submits extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Assange

The 47-year-old Assange was evicted on April 11 from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London

The United States government has formally submitted an extradition request to the United Kingdom for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (ah-SAHNJ’), according to a U.S. official.

Assange faces an 18-count indictment that accuses him of soliciting and publishing classified information and of conspiring with former Army private Chelsea Manning to crack a Defence Department computer password.

The 47-year-old Assange was evicted on April 11 from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been holed up since 2012 after Ecuador granted him political asylum. He was arrested by British police and is currently serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in 2012.

Sweden also seeks him for questioning about an alleged rape, which Assange has denied.

The U.S. official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

READ MORE: WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Warm day ahead for the Shuswap-Okanagan-Similkameen
Next story
US Catholic bishops convene to confront sex-abuse crisis

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees

Six new athletes and community sports builders are set to be inducted in November ceremony

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 times higher

Nominate a deserving Kelowna business

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce to host 32nd Business Excellence Awards

Four outdoor dining restaurants in Kelowna to visit this summer

As featured on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining 2019 list

Okanagan Rail Trail to boast 3 interpretative sites

Branding strategies, event management and a finalized logo were brought before city council

Police test motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

Violent incident prompts BC school district to review processes

It took close to four hours to inform parents student was injured in a fight

School responds after needle and knife allegedly found during field trip

“The students were closely supervised and when sharp objects were found, the children did not pick them up”

It’s spring, but B.C. is sounding the alarm on drought

River Forecast Centre says snow pack levels from last winter are half of normal

Court to mull continuing order against B.C. LNG pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

UPDATE: Vernon woman loses B.C. Farm appeal due to rotting carcasses

Carla Christman appeared in court to request care and control over seized dogs

‘Classless’: Warriors react after Raptors fans cheer Durant’s injury

Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved to try to get the fans to stop

Northern B.C. gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

Marcel Dubroy of Smithers faces five charges in Saskatchewan related to a former Regina athlete

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Most Read