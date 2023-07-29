Uride drives home funds for Vernon seniors

Uride has generated more than $8,000 to be donated to Vernon seniors through its Ride for a Reason initiative, which encouraged riders to pledge 10 per cent of their fares on July 25, 2023. (Uride photo)

Thunder Bay-based ride-hailing company Uride has been helping people in Vernon get around town for the last six months, and now it’s ready to help local seniors.

Uride’s Ride for a Reason initiative, which took place July 25, encouraged riders to pledge 10 per cent of their fares to local senior centres.

Ride for a Reason, which is part of the company’s Good Deeds program, saw more than $8,000 generated, all of which will be donated to local senior centres.

“We are extremely proud of the overwhelming response,” said Cody Ruberto, founder and CEO of Uride. “The dedication and support from our riders have not only raised a significant amount of funds but have also shown great compassion for our senior citizens. By participating in this program, our riders have made a meaningful difference.”

The proceeds will be directed to senior centres in town, including the Schubert Centre, which provides essential services and care to the local elderly population.

“We would like to express a heartfelt thank you to all the riders who joined us in this endeavour,” Ruberto said. “Your decision to book a Uride on July 25 has significantly impacted the lives of our senior community members. Together, we have shown that even a small act of kindness can make a tremendous difference.”

Uride was founded in 2017 and operates in 17 cities in Canada, including Vernon, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Penticton and Prince George.

